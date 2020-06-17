William J. LaPoint
William J. LaPoint

North Port - William Joseph LaPoint, 83, of North Port, Florida and formerly of Naples and Marco Island, Florida and Duxbury and Scituate, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2020. This date was the 62nd anniversary of his marriage to his loving wife of 55 years, Mary Theresa LaPoint, who passed to eternity in 2013. Nobody who knew him well will be surprised by this romantic gesture to rejoin her on their special day. He is survived by his son, William J. LaPoint, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Kathleen LaPoint, of Wellesley, Massachusetts. Proud grandfather of three granddaughters, Elizabeth LaPoint of San Francisco, California, Bridget LaPoint of Boston, Massachusetts and Amelia LaPoint of Boston, Massachusetts. Also survived by his sister, Elaine LeFort of Harwich, Massachusetts and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Predeceased by his sister, Janet Manning, formerly of Belmont, Massachusetts. Bill's family would like to thank all of the compassionate caregivers who cared for him at the Springs at South Biscayne. Services will be held at a later date on Cape Cod. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Boston College High School, 150 Morrissey Boulevard, Boston, MA 02125 for the school's COVID emergency tuition assistance fund.

Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home of Englewood, Florida.




Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
