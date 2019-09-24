|
|
William Joseph Shelton
Naples, FL - William Joseph Shelton, age 75, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 surrounded by family. Bill, as he was known to his friends and family, resided in Naples, Florida but grew up and raised his family in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania formerly of St. Michaels RC Church. Bill's life was about service to his community, country, God and family. Bill was born on December 2, 1943 in a blue collar neighborhood in Philadelphia to William and Mary (McEhone) Shelton. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Catherine (nee McGuire), his three children - Kelly Shelton (Joseph Irwin), William C. Shelton (Vera) and Jennifer Turley (Scot), seven grandchildren - Jake, Samantha, Hailey, Ben, Talon, Kelan and Wyatt, his brother John Shelton and his sister Patricia Cook as well as many nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his beloved sisters Dolores and Diane. Bill served in the Army from 1961 to 1963. Bill spent the majority of his career as a Philadelphia Police Department rising to the rank of captain. He fought for justice for crime victims especially the victim-survivors of homicides. Bill also would secretly help out individuals in need. He did not seek nor want attention for his many acts of charity but wanted to show someone down on their luck that there were people in the community who cared. Our hero has flown to heaven. The world is a little less bright with his passing. Family, friends and anyone whose life Bill touched are invited to his funeral service Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church, 601 Seagate Drive, Naples, FL 34103. Inurnment will follow at St. Agnes Church Columbarium, 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Naples, FL 34120.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Avow Hospice, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105 or garysinisefoundation.org (which assists military veterans). For online condolences, please visit www.fullernaples.com.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 24, 2019