William Lemaster Yeager
Naples, FL
William Lemaster Yeager died May 5, 2019 in Naples, Florida. He was born on August 9, 1923 in the Bronx, NY then attended school in New Rochelle, NY. He graduated from New Hampton School in New Hampton, NH, attended Brown University prior to World War II, and graduated from Babson College in Massachusetts.
Bill served in the United States Army Engineers in the south Pacific from 1942-1946. He was president and owner of Tieco-Unadilla Corporation in
Unadilla, NY. He was very supportive of his community and his leadership positions included: Board Member,
Babson College; Board Member, New Hampton School;
President and long-time secretary, Unadilla Rotary Club;
Board Member, The Hospital, Sidney; President and Board
Member, Oneonta YMCA; Founding Board Member,
Community Foundation of Unadilla; Secretary and founding member of the Sidney Area Hospital Foundation and
Member and Elder of the Presbyterian Church of Unadilla. He and his wife, Barbara, were Paul Harris Fellows.
Bill's commitment to his community was only superseded by the love and pride he had for his family and for his dedication to always being the most supportive father and "Grandad" he could be.
He also had a lifelong love of golf and was always in search of ways to improve his game
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jane Kite, his three daughters and sons-in-law: Lynn and Gardner McLean; Betsy Dawson; Nancy and Scott McLean, eight grandchildren: Carolyn McLean (Christopher); Kathleen Backenstose (Bradley); William McLean; Alex McLean (Elizabeth); Robert McLean (Allyson); Brittany Dawson; Brendon Dawson and Reid Dawson, two great-grandchildren: William Backenstose and Elizabeth McLean, a niece: Majorie LaFever, nephew: James Cole, and a cousin, Nancy Lemaster. He was predeceased by his sister, Nancy Cole, and his son-in-law, David Dawson.
Memorial donations by may be directed to Avon Frances Georgeson Hospice House, 10956 Whipporwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105.
A service will be held in Unadilla at a later date.
Published in Naples Daily News on May 10, 2019