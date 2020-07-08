William Leroy
Taylor - Dr. William L. Taylor Jr. died peacefully at 88 years old in Naples, Florida on the 6th of July. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Helen K.
Taylor and William L. Taylor Sr., of Hyde Park. Dr. William L. Taylor resided most of his life in Cincinnati and Naples. He graduated from Withrow High School (class of 1949) and the University of Cincinnati where he eventually earned his doctorate in Physical Chemistry. He was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity, SAE. He enlisted in the Army in 1955 and was based first in Monterey, California, and then in Stuttgart, Germany, where he spoke fluent German and served in the CIC, (Counter Intelligence Corps) for two years during the Cold War.
After his service in the Army as First Lieutenant, he was employed at Monsanto Research Corporation in Miamisburg, Ohio, as an Atomic and Molecular Research Physicist achieving the distinguished level of Senior Science Fellow. He later taught at the University of Cincinnati as an adjunct professor. While at Monsanto and UC he published more than 50 articles on his research in physics and chemical engineering in various professional journals. He was an avid history buff and a true Patriot. He was a member of The Hyde Park Country Club and Pelican Bay Country Club, Fla. He was also an amateur astronomer, an outdoorsman, a classic car enthusiast, golfer, tennis player and was known for inviting neighbors and high school students over to enjoy stargazing through his backyard telescope. During his retirement he often summered at the family vacation home, Pine Lodge, located on the French River in Ontario, Canada. In 1952 he married his high school sweetheart, Kathleen (Kate) N. Taylor, who survives him and to whom he was married for 68 years. Together they raised a family of six sons five of whom survive him: William Taylor, Andrew Taylor (deceased), Daniel Taylor, Robert Taylor, Anthony Taylor, and Thomas Taylor. He is also survived by his six grandchildren. The family would like to thank the Bayshore Memory Care team for taking such good care of him.
Donations in his name may be made to Disabled American Veterans (DAV) at dav.org
.