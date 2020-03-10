|
William M. Gardner, M.D.
Naples - William Marthens Gardner, M.D., passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020 at the age of 87 in Naples, Florida. He was a true servant leader, an intrepid adventure traveler, a photographer with a keen eye, a master griller, and, we're convinced, a cowboy in a previous life.
Bill was born and raised in Chicago, IL, the middle child of Thor and Margaret (Peg) Gardner. He graduated from Morgan Park Military Academy, Dartmouth College, and New York Medical College before proudly serving in the U.S. Army.
Bill was stationed in Baumholder, Germany and it was there that he met the love of his life, Marilyn Montgomery. They married while in Germany and moved to the north shore of Chicago early in their marriage. As a resident at Presbyterian-St. Luke's hospital, Bill was voted Resident of the Year by his peers. While building his Ob/Gyn practice at Evanston and Lake Forest hospitals, he and Marilyn made time for tennis, golf, bridge, family trips in the station wagon, building ice skating rinks and toboggan slides in the backyard, and shooting baskets in the front.
He made annual trips to a friend's cattle ranch, where he lived and worked as a ranch hand. He worked alongside the permanent cowboys, herding cattle, roping, branding and inoculating. He was the only cowboy there known to provide sound gynecological and delivery advice.
He also loved his trips to the mountains. Whether trekking in Nepal or France with friends, exploring the Karakoram, the Cordillera Blanca, or Kilimanjaro with family, or conquering Elbrus on his own, he found his trip experiences both fulfilling and cathartic. The photos he took told his stories, each picture well-composed and with a rich context, colored by his perspectives on life.
His family, friends, and patients knew him as a kind caregiver and thoughtful leader. He always had a smile for you and was an exceptional listener. He thoroughly relished his role in bringing babies into the world. He travelled with other doctors and nurses on medical missions to Honduras, bringing medical and surgical relief to those in need. Once he retired from practice, he became a hospice worker and provided comfort to patients near his home in Illinois.
He touched and enriched the lives of everyone he came to know. His was a life well lived. We miss him already.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years Marilyn; their children Jeff (Leigh), Allison (Adam), and Glen (Beth); their four grandchildren Blair, Madeline, Jake, and Olivia; and his sister Betty. He was predeceased by his son Greg and his brother Russ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday March 14th from 2-4pm at The Vi at Bentley Village at 850 Retreat Drive, Naples, FL.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020