William MacMaster
William (Bill) Francis MacMaster left this world of a failing Gizzard (aka Heart) on June 6, 2020. He greatly enjoyed the times of his life. Bill was born November 23, 1935 in Ridgewood, NJ, to Francis Xavier MacMaster and Lucetta Mae Basher MacMaster. He was a 1953 graduate of Southside HS Rockville Center, NY.
Life began as his older sister started her nursing career by poking him with a pin to make sure he was alive; the rest is history. During high school, he met his crush Eileen. Then off to UConn where he briefly attended; hustling to make a buck, earned him a degree in the school of hard knocks. Beginning with his entrepreneurial career with failed ventures in livestock, pearl diving (dishwasher), cab driver, he eventually found success as a banker and developer. Often joking, he was a Manhattan typhoon. His ultimate success was with Little & MacMaster of Manhattan. In his retirement, typhoon Bill hit Naples FL in the mid 80's and slowly sputtered out. Only to devote his time and efforts with charitable organizations, such as; Habitat for Humanity and Hospice of Naples.
He is survived by his sister, Shirley Waxman of Boyds MD and his Brother Kenneth MacMaster (Carol) of Equinunk Pa. Bill departed this world leaving many beloved brats near and far - Son, William F. MacMaster (Sandy) of Point of Rocks MD, Daughters, Kelly A. (MacMaster) Praino (Peter) of Savanah GA., Heather MacMaster-Miele (Michael V.) of Lewes DE. Stepdaughter Mary O'Hare (Tricia) of Bethel Ct, Stepdaughter Allison A. Fletcher Baker (Ed) of Naples FL. Stepson Robert M. Fletcher of Naples FL. Grumpy Grampy's Grandchildren Danielle J. (Praino) Davis (Kyle, SFC USA) Fort Bliss, TX. Michael Paul Miele (Zoe Morrison) of Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Paige A. Miele of New York City, Kendall Baker of Atlanta GA, Charlotte Fletcher of Naples FL. Great Grandchildren Aiden P. and Connor J. Davis of Fort Bliss TX. As well as the many others that he considered family. Know you are all in our hearts at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vitas Hospice, Naples FL or a charity of your choice. True to Bill's Scottish heritage a celebration of life will be determined.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.