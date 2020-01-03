|
William Maurice Jones
Naples - William Maurice Jones, 86, of Naples, FL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Formerly of St. Louis, MO, he had been a Naples resident for the last 18 years. He was born July 10, 1933 in Baltimore, MD, the son of William and Margaret (née Theiss) Jones.
Bill was born 7/10/1933 at 9:10PM at Baltimore General Hospital. He was the youngest and only brother to Thelma and Florence. He graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic in 1951. Bill joined the US Navy from 1952-1954 with the Airborne Early Warning Squadron in Jacksonville, FL, Memphis, TN, and Honolulu, HA. Bill met Ruby at The Memphis County Fair and they were married after his honorable discharge on June 19, 1954. He then worked at Bendix Corporation in Littleton, CO where son Stephen was born. Next Bill transferred to AAI-American Armaments in Baltimore, MD where son Gregory was born. In 1968, Bill took a job at McDonnell Douglas in St Louis, MO, where he resided, and worked next at Emerson Electric, until retiring in Naples, FL in 2001. During retirement he worked part time in the fitness center at The Ritz Carlton Tiburon, Naples, FL up until just two months ago.
Passions included Golf, Singing and acting, church, fitness, loving and being with his family & grandchildren.
Mr. Jones is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Ruby Doris (née Bizzell) Jones; his beloved sons, Stephen (Michelle) Jones and Gregory (Pamela) Jones, both of Naples, FL; his sister, Florence (the late William) Kable of Baltimore, MD; four cherished grandchildren, Christopher Dushey, Nicholas Jones, Dylan Jones and Lillian Jones; and one treasured great grandson, Ryder Jones.
A celebration of life is being planned for January 4th,11AM at 2020 at Peace Lutheran Church, 9850 Immokalee Road, Naples, FL 34102.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to finding a cure for Alzheimer's, the disease his beloved wife has suffered from. tribute donations https://act.alz.org.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020