William P. Gallagher
Naples, FL
William P Gallagher, 83 died peacefully in Naples, FL on January 31, 2019. Bill was born on October 5, 1935 in
Camden, NJ. He is survived by his loving wife, Marie of 61 years, his daughters, Michelle
Workman (husband-Dave) and Leslie Taylor
(husband-John) and six grandchildren, Ryan, Kyle, Karly, Cameron, Courtney and Chad. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, February 9th at 10:30 AM at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Naples, FL. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 7, 2019