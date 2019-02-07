Services
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anne's Catholic Church
Naples, FL
William P. Gallagher Obituary
William P. Gallagher

Naples, FL

William P Gallagher, 83 died peacefully in Naples, FL on January 31, 2019. Bill was born on October 5, 1935 in

Camden, NJ. He is survived by his loving wife, Marie of 61 years, his daughters, Michelle

Workman (husband-Dave) and Leslie Taylor

(husband-John) and six grandchildren, Ryan, Kyle, Karly, Cameron, Courtney and Chad. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, February 9th at 10:30 AM at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Naples, FL. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com
Published in Naples Daily News on Feb. 7, 2019
