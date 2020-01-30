|
William Raymond Napier
Estero - William Raymond 'Bill" Napier, 91, of Estero, FL passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice. Formerly of Suffolk, VA he had been a resident of Estero for the past 23 years. He was born August 29, 1928 in Newark, NJ and raised in Halcyon Park and Bloomfield, NJ a son of the late William J. and Edith (Tichenor) Napier.
Mr. Napier was a veteran of the United States Navy. Bill worked as a firefighter in East Orange, NJ for 28 years, retiring in 1981. During retirement he worked part time as an executive chauffer and enjoyed driving a school bus for the Norfolk Academy. Bill was an avid reader who also loved constructing model airplanes as he was very handy.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 68 years, Patricia Ann (Johnson) Napier; loving sons, Alan (Marcia) Napier of Brentwood, TN and Robert "Bob" (Jeanne) Napier of Long Valley, NJ; four grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Howard E. Napier.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at Joanne's House at Hope Hospice, 27200 Imperial Parkway, Bonita Springs, FL 34135. Committal services with military honors will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bill's name to the , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or to Lighthouse Fellowship Congregational Church, 8460 Murano Del Lago Dr., Estero, FL 34135. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
