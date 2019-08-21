|
William (Bill) R. Easton 83, of East Peoria, IL and Bonita Springs, FL died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Inspired Living in Bonita Springs, FL. He was born October 5, 1935 in Toledo, IL a son of the late Roy C. and Margaret O. (Elder) Easton. He had been a winter resident of Bonita Springs since 1987. After graduating high school, Bill started his career at the age of 17 with the Caterpillar Tractor Company as a machinist. He retired from Caterpillar in 1983, working as a pattern maker. The majority of his career with Caterpillar was in Building LL in East Peoria, IL. He was an active member of both the Roland-Manor Baptist Church in Washington, IL and the First Baptist Church of Estero in Estero, FL. Bill was a familiar face at both churches. He volunteered along with his wife in many aspects; Vacation Bible School and Sunday School, bus driver, maintenance and handyman, as a member of the choir and also served as a Deacon. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Dorothy R. Easton; two daughters, C. Ranee Reynolds and her husband, Scott E. Reynolds of Westminster, CO and Christine R. Gilmore and her husband, Randy J. Gilmore of Estero, FL; two brothers, Robert E. Easton and his wife, Betty of Clinton, IL and Roy C. Easton, Jr. of Pana, IL; 3 grandchildren, Ashley N. Cordova (Theodore) of Redondo Beach, California, Mark B. Reynolds of Westminster, CO and Matthew T. Gilmore of Estero, FL and 1 great granddaughter, Ella A. Cordova. Bill lived a full life, and he and Dorothy never missed an opportunity to surround themselves with family and friends. In his earlier years, Bill loved "tinkering" with cars, as he would call it, and always had a family member or friend out in the garage with him or was at one of their garages. He loved to go to swap meets and pick up parts "just in case someone might need one". He was the "go to" guy if you needed help with your automobile! He volunteered as a softball coach in Illinois (with his wife Dorothy as scorekeeper) when his daughters were younger. He loved camping with family and friends and taking camping vacations with them as well. He, his family and anyone else who was interested in going along, visited almost 40 states before his daughters graduated from high school. He and Dorothy loved to garden, can what they harvested and care for their expansive yard when they returned to Illinois for the summer. Their love for Florida brought them to SW Florida and several of their friends and family from Illinois joined them. They were active in the community where they resided as well, Leisure Time Park. Bill and Dorothy spent almost 40 years in Bonita, enjoying Bonita Beach and its beautiful sunsets, grouper at Doc's and time with family and friends, old and new. A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church of Estero 20300 Trailside Dr., Estero, FL 33928 with Pastor Frank Brand, officiating. A luncheon for family and friends will follow in the fellowship hall immediately following the service. Additional services will be held at the Roland-Manor Baptist Church in Washington, IL with burial in Spring Bay Cemetery, Spring Bay, IL at a later date to be determined. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Bill be made to the First Baptist Church of Estero 20300 Trailside Dr., Estero, FL 33928 or online at www.FirstBaptistEstero.com/giving To sign his guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com Arrangements are being handled by Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home Family Owned and Operated Since 1978.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 21, 2019