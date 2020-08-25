William S. Chandler Jr.Naples - Bill, a fantastic father and an all-around good guy who thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, passed away at home on August 16, 2020. He had a great life and kept his sense of humor until the end. He was born in Chicago and was also a longtime resident of Burr Ridge Illinois. He was a graduate of Calumet High School and the University of Illinois, graduating with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Bill was a US Army Veteran, having served during the Korean War.Bill enjoyed working as a salesman in the printing industry for 40+ years.He was a Board Member and Committee Member at The Country Club of Naples. He also volunteered on many committees where he resided.He was an avid boater, water skier, tennis player and golfer.Preceded in death by his wife Patricia and his parents Elizabeth and William Chandler. Bill leaves behind his daughters, Liz (Bill) McDonnell and Julie (Kim) Hale, grandchildren Katie (Dave) Byrne, Patrick McDonnell, and Tim McDonnell, great grandchild Evelyn Byrne, his sister Betty Tongren, and Teddie B (the family dog), along with many other relatives and friends.Memorial service to be announced at a later date.In lieu of flowers please make donations to Avow Hospice, Naples Florida or Collier County Honor Flight in Bill's name.