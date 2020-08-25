1/1
William S. Chandler Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William S. Chandler Jr.

Naples - Bill, a fantastic father and an all-around good guy who thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, passed away at home on August 16, 2020. He had a great life and kept his sense of humor until the end. He was born in Chicago and was also a longtime resident of Burr Ridge Illinois. He was a graduate of Calumet High School and the University of Illinois, graduating with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Bill was a US Army Veteran, having served during the Korean War.

Bill enjoyed working as a salesman in the printing industry for 40+ years.

He was a Board Member and Committee Member at The Country Club of Naples. He also volunteered on many committees where he resided.

He was an avid boater, water skier, tennis player and golfer.

Preceded in death by his wife Patricia and his parents Elizabeth and William Chandler. Bill leaves behind his daughters, Liz (Bill) McDonnell and Julie (Kim) Hale, grandchildren Katie (Dave) Byrne, Patrick McDonnell, and Tim McDonnell, great grandchild Evelyn Byrne, his sister Betty Tongren, and Teddie B (the family dog), along with many other relatives and friends.

Memorial service to be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Avow Hospice, Naples Florida or Collier County Honor Flight in Bill's name.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naples Daily News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved