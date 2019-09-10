|
|
William S. Hamill, Jr.
Naples - William S. Hamill, Jr., age 93, passed away peacefully September 5, 2019. Bill, as he preferred to be called, was born on December 14, 1925 in Troy, NY to the late William S and Ava B Hamill and preceded in death by his beloved wife Gloria Hamill, his sons, Paul Hamill and Gerard Hamill. He is survived by his daughter Eileen Fiore, son-in-law Michael Fiore, 3 grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
Bill spent his childhood in Forest Hills, NY. He served in the U.S Navy from 1944 to 1946 on the aircraft carrier USS Langley. After the war he attended Hofstra College and graduated in 1949. He married the love of his life Gloria Ann Rice on June 13, 1953 at St. Brigid's Catholic Church in Westbury, Long Island. He worked for A.C. Nielsen Company from 1953 to 1988 and retired as Executive Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Head of the New York Office. He was President of the Broadcast Ratings Club and on the Board of Directors of the Advertising Research Foundation.
He raised his family in Garden City, NY and retired to Naples, Fl in 1991.
A Graveside Blessing will be held at Naples Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 525 111th Ave N at noon on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Garden City, NY on Wednesday October 16 at 11:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Avow Hospice of Naples at avowcares.org.
Published in Naples Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019