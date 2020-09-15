William (Bill) Smith



Naples - William (Bill) Smith, 83, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020 in Naples, Florida. He was a graduate of Harvard University and Boston University of Law.



Bill practiced law in Massachusetts and New Hampshire but his proudest achievements came from his time as Championship Wrestling Coach at Thayer Academy in Braintree, Massachusetts where he was also a popular and beloved teacher of French.



Bill will be greatly missed by his soulmate and life partner of over 25 years, Joan Flanagan as well as his son, J. William Smith, daughter-in-law Becky and his grandchildren, Matthew, Caroline, and Patrick. Also feeling the deep pain of his passing are his sisters, Carol and Wendy from New England and Joan's sons, Sean, Neil, Brendan and close buddy, Colin Flanagan.



Bill was popular and well-liked by his friends in Naples including the nursing staff and therapists at Solaris Healthcare, especially his designated therapist Ashley. They will miss him dearly.



In lieu of services at this time a Celebration of Life Get Together to honor his memory will be planned for the Spring.



Legacy Services in Naples, Florida 239 659 2009 is handling the arrangements.









