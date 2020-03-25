|
William "Bill" Stobart was born on February 25, 1931 in Detroit, Michigan, one of three children born to Marjorie Mae (nee. Stobart) Horne and passed peacefully of natural causes, surrounded by his family, on March 22, 2020. Bill grew up in Corktown Detroit and as a kid, he loved to try and catch foul balls that made it over the wall at Briggs Stadium. He attended Wayne State University, where he played baseball and was recruited by the Detroit Tigers to join their farm team (he declined the offer because it was "too hot in Texas"). He went on to work at Lake Survey/Army Corp of Engineers as a cartographer (map maker) where he met his wife, Joan Miller, to whom he was married to for sixty-five years. Bill and Joan raised their three daughters, Susan, Nancy and Jean, on Cedar Island Lake in White Lake, Michigan. The family enjoyed boating and skiing with family and many dear friends over the years. Bill was also a semi-professional bowler, loved all Detroit sport teams and was a proud member of the Michigan Sport Sages. He served on the Huron Valley School board for four years and was very active in the Lakeland High School Athletic and Band Boosters. He enjoyed a career at Gniewek's Trophies Inc. in Dearborn, Michigan as the Vice President. Following retirement, Bill and Joan moved to their dream home on the Gulf of Mexico in Bonita Springs, Florida where they made many good friends and were active in the First Presbyterian Church of Bonita Springs. ?Bill will be remembered by his positive attitude and great sense of humor. With a smile on his face, he loved to tell people that his initials were "BS". ??Bill will be deeply missed by his family and friends, especially his beloved wife, Joan Stobart; his daughters, Susan (Jerry) Stobart Ross, Nancy (Danny Mitch) Stobart-Mitch and Jean Stobart Hall; grandchildren, Weston (Andrea) Ross, Jesse Ross (fiance Ashley Mikel), Nicole (Stephen) Dundevant, Amber (Nicholas) Nesan, William Mitch, Kyle Hall, Casey Hall, Bobbie Hall; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Greyson, Chase Ross, Sydney Dunevant, Philip Nesan, Benjamin Nesan; sisters, Carol (Al) Belcher, Ruth (Bill) Pennington, as well as nieces, nephews and extended family members. ??A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Wayne State University Baseball, online at https://giving.wayne.edu/donate/athletics or by phone at 313-577-2263. For further information, phone Lynch & Sons, Milford at 248-684-6645 or visit www.LynchandSonsMilford.com
