William T. McElvey
Millstone, WV - William T. McElvey (Bill) 87, formally of Naples, Florida, passed away at his home in Millstone, WV on February 10, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Doris McElvey. Daughter Kathryn (Joe) Anders of Broomfield, CO; son Trevis (Yvonne) McElvey of Naples, FL; 5 grandchildren, 2 great granddaughters and 1 great grandson. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Elise McElvey.
Per his request, the body was cremated.
Memorial donations may be made to the North Naples Church, 6000 Goodlette-Frank Rd N., Naples, FL 34109
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 16 to Feb. 19, 2020