Services
Beachwood Society
4444 Tamiami Trl N.
Naples , FL 34103
(239) 261-1767
Resources
More Obituaries for William Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Thomas Roberts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Thomas Roberts Obituary
William Thomas Roberts

Naples - Bill peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He was born on March 3, 1946 in Raleigh, North Carolina and grew up in Greensboro, NC. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was based at the Korean DMZ in 1968. He was hired as a pilot by Piedmont Airlines in 1978 and retired from U.S. Airways. At the time of his retirement he was a captain on the Boeing 757/767. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Debbie. He is also survived by his daughter Erin (Jay) Gideon of Melbourne, FL, his daughter Courtney (Cody) Lee of Naples, FL, and his son David (Nancy) Roberts of Hueytown, AL. Also surviving are grandchildren Sean and Ethan Gideon and Georgia, Cheyenne, and Cody Lee. In addition, he is survived by brother A.E. (Kathy) Roberts of Lexington, SC.

We would like to thank the staff of VITAS Hospice and Barrington Terrace for their care, concern, and support. In lieu of flowers, please donate to VITAS Community Connection, 4980 Tamiami Trail North Suite 102, Naples, FL 34103, or a . Cremation has been entrusted to The Beachwood Cremation Society, 4444 Tamiami Trail N., Naples (239)261-1767.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -