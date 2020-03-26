|
William Thomas Roberts
Naples - Bill peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He was born on March 3, 1946 in Raleigh, North Carolina and grew up in Greensboro, NC. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was based at the Korean DMZ in 1968. He was hired as a pilot by Piedmont Airlines in 1978 and retired from U.S. Airways. At the time of his retirement he was a captain on the Boeing 757/767. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Debbie. He is also survived by his daughter Erin (Jay) Gideon of Melbourne, FL, his daughter Courtney (Cody) Lee of Naples, FL, and his son David (Nancy) Roberts of Hueytown, AL. Also surviving are grandchildren Sean and Ethan Gideon and Georgia, Cheyenne, and Cody Lee. In addition, he is survived by brother A.E. (Kathy) Roberts of Lexington, SC.
We would like to thank the staff of VITAS Hospice and Barrington Terrace for their care, concern, and support. In lieu of flowers, please donate to VITAS Community Connection, 4980 Tamiami Trail North Suite 102, Naples, FL 34103, or a . Cremation has been entrusted to The Beachwood Cremation Society, 4444 Tamiami Trail N., Naples (239)261-1767.
Published in Naples Daily News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020