William Trapani
Naples - William Francis Trapani, 74, died peacefully surrounded by his devoted family at Physicians Regional Hospital in Naples, FL on Monday, August 5, 2019 after a 15 year long battle with Chordoma Cancer.
Born in Queens, he was the son of the late William and Anna Trapani. William attended Newtown High School from 1960 to 1964 and shortly after, William proudly served in the United States Navy as an air captain.
After the Navy, he worked many years on Wall Street in the investment industry and then transitioned into working as a security officer for the Transportation Safety Administration. William married Dolores Stroud on October 4,1969 and resided in Jackson Heights, New York before moving to Merrick, New York. William was a loving father to his three children and an amazing grandfather to his three grandchildren. He retired to Naples, Florida where he enjoyed fishing, politics, dancing, and relaxing on the beach.
He is survived by his children, Melinda (George) Gatziaris, Jeanine Trapani and Lorraine (Tommy) Martin; grandchildren, Connor Santini, Demi Gatziaris, Mazie Martin; and siblings, Anthony Trapani, Valerie O'Meara, Richard Trapani, Gary Trapani and Francis Trapani.
His wake will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 2:30pm to 6:30pm at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Avenue N, Naples, Florida. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Saint Williams Church, 601 Seagate Drive, Naples at 10:00am. Burial will follow in Woodside, New York at Third Calvary Cemetery on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00am.
Flowers or a contribution to our fundraiser which will be donated to the Chordoma Foundation in memory of our beloved father are both welcome. https://impact.chordomafoundation.org/bill
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 9, 2019