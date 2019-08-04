|
William Ward Moseley
Naples - William Ward Moseley, AIA, passed away quietly July 23, 2019 at the age of 89. He was surrounded by family in his Naples, Florida home. Four days later on July 27, 2019, his wife of 36 years, Patricia S. Moseley, also passed away at their home.
Bill was born in Lawrenceville, Va on March 26, 1930. After earning an architectural degree from Va.Tech in 1952 he went to work in Richmond, Va., where he eventually started his own firm 50 years ago. Today Moseley Architects has offices in ten Mid-Atlantic cities. Bill received many architectural honors including Virginia Small Businessperson of the Year in 1983, where he was honored with other state winners at a Rose Garden reception at the White House in Washington, D.C.
After retirement Bill pursued his love of painting and enjoyed a second award winning career as an artist. He published several books of his paintings and showed work throughout the Southeast. He was most active in the Lake Gaston, Naples, and Marco Island art communities. A past President of the Alumni Association, Bill loved all things Va. Tech, especially football season. He enjoyed a lifetime playing golf and the couple spent years of time with family and friends at "Birdsong", their home on Lake Gaston, N.C.
Bill is predeceased by his father William Stuart Moseley, mother Annie Duke Moseley, and sister Mary Stuart Moseley. He is survived by sons William Ward Moseley II of Nags Head, N.C. and Robert Moncure Moseley and wife Ellen, St. Augustine, Florida. Bill had five grandchildren, Teal, Emma, Leda, Jewel, and Hart. He had six great grandchildren.
Funeral services and a reception for both Bill and Pat are 2 p.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Prospect United Methodist Church in Ebony, Va. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019