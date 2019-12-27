Resources
William Warner Colville Obituary
William Warner Colville, 84, of New York, NY, Orleans, MA and Naples, FL died in his sleep on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Born in New York City, he was the son of Walter Warner Colville and Marion Morehouse Colville. Bill was a star player on the football and baseball teams at Ridgewood High School and on the hockey and baseball teams at Yale University. He went on to graduate from Columbia Law School and then serve in the U.S. Naval Reserve on the USS Newport News. His career included legal and executive positions at Upjohn, Vecta, Chase Brass & Copper, Kennecott, QIT-Fer et Titane and Owens Corning. Bill's loyal support of the Cape Cod Baseball League and the Charles Moore Arena in Orleans, MA reflected his lifelong love of baseball and hockey. He was an avid gardener, aspiring lobsterman and competitive third baseman, tennis and paddle tennis player. Bill leaves his beloved wife of 60 years, Kathleen Slavin Colville, three children who were the pride of his life, Douglas (Kim) Colville, David (Kimberly) Colville and Jennifer Colville and five adored grandchildren Jake, Joshua, Harrison, Madison and Brooklyn. A private service was held in New York in early December. Contributions in Bill's honor may be made to the CCBL at capecodbaseball.org.
Published in Naples Daily News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
