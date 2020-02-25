|
William Woodruff Perrett
Naples, Florida - William Woodruff Perrett (Bill) led a fantastic life filled with adventure, laughter and love. After a long illness, Bill died peacefully on February 21, 2020 in Naples, Florida.
Born in 1943 in Battle Creek Michigan, Bill was the mischievous third son of Mariana Close and Charles Van Vechten Perrett. He graduated from The Leelanau School and the Hotel School at Cornell University. Bill had an extraordinarily successful and varied career as an executive in the hotel industry.
Those who knew Bill described him as smart and hilariously funny. He was a man of strongly held principles and had a knack for telling it like it was. He was also kind and generous, donating to many causes and those in need, almost always anonymously.
As a dedicated bon vivant bachelor, nothing surprised Bill more than falling madly in love and marrying at the age of 40. He embraced marriage believing "Happy Wife = Happy Life." His wife of more than 35 years, Jackie Goucher Perrett, was his biggest fan.
At the peak of his career, Bill had the inspired idea of taking a two-year sabbatical. Quite spontaneously, Bill and Jackie quit their jobs and traveled around the globe visiting more than 40 countries. It was the smartest decision they ever made.
An avid SCUBA diver, and beautiful snow skier, Bill was also a voracious reader and intellectually curious seeker of truth. He loved an ice-cold Bombay Martini and a great cheeseburger.
During their lives together, Jackie and Bill lived in Denver, CO, Jamestown, RI and Naples, FL. Bill was predeceased by his parents and two older brothers, Charles Dixon Perrett and Jeffrey Close Perrett. He is survived by many nephews and nieces, his best friend and wife Jackie and his devoted cat Hobbes.
A private Celebration of Life will take place in the future. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to the .
Published in Naples Daily News from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020