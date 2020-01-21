Resources
More Obituaries for Willis Heim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willis Dean Heim

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willis Dean Heim Obituary
Willis Dean Heim

Willis Dean Heim passed away January 19, 2020 at the age of 88. He was born in Nebraska, graduated from the University of Nebraska, earned an MBA from Drake University and was awarded an Honorary Doctorate by Nebraska Wesleyan University. He served in the Finance Corp of the US Army during the Korean War. Willis and Joyce worked and raised their family in Edina MN before retiring to Naples, Fl. in 1994 where they were active at North Naples Church. Fishing, softball, tennis, golf and bridge were among his favorite activities. Willis spent the last 5 years of his life in Chateau at Moorings Park following a stroke. In spite of this, he accepted his situation gracefully, maintained a cheerful attitude, and died peacefully.

Willis is survived by Joyce, his loving wife of 66 years, and children - David (Brenda), Steven (Susanne), Michael (Stephanie), Nancy (Michael); 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

A private family memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity of Collier County.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -