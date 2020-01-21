|
Willis Dean Heim
Willis Dean Heim passed away January 19, 2020 at the age of 88. He was born in Nebraska, graduated from the University of Nebraska, earned an MBA from Drake University and was awarded an Honorary Doctorate by Nebraska Wesleyan University. He served in the Finance Corp of the US Army during the Korean War. Willis and Joyce worked and raised their family in Edina MN before retiring to Naples, Fl. in 1994 where they were active at North Naples Church. Fishing, softball, tennis, golf and bridge were among his favorite activities. Willis spent the last 5 years of his life in Chateau at Moorings Park following a stroke. In spite of this, he accepted his situation gracefully, maintained a cheerful attitude, and died peacefully.
Willis is survived by Joyce, his loving wife of 66 years, and children - David (Brenda), Steven (Susanne), Michael (Stephanie), Nancy (Michael); 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
A private family memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity of Collier County.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020