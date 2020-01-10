Services
Winnifred M. "Winnie" Packard


1930 - 2020
Winnifred M. "Winnie" Packard Obituary
Winnifred "Winnie" M. Packard

Naples - Winnifred "Winnie" M. Packard, 89, of Naples, FL passed away on January 9, 2020. She was born in Mars Hill, ME on September 5, 1930. Winnie attended Houlton High School in Houlton, ME. She met the love of her life, Thomas "Putt" Packard Jr. while living in Houlton, ME and they married on May 20th, 1949. After marriage they resided in Orient, ME. Winnie was a farmers wife and mother who loved her family dearly. She was a member of the Eastern Star and the Grange. Winnie and Putt relocated their family to Naples, FL in 1968.

Winnie is survived by her seven children, Dianne (Jim) Quigley, Janet Gray, Thomas (Kimberley) Packard III, Joyce Ann (Cary) Collins, Randall Packard, Timothy (Debra) Packard, and Suzanne (Brian) Brady; nineteen grandchildren, Clark, Kevin, Patrick, Erin, Lauren, Alyson, Whitney, Nicole, Kendra, Kyle, Kaycee, Corbett, Amanda, Jillian, Sara, Kelli, Elizabeth, Ashtyn, and Landon; nine great grandchildren, Kenny, Lilli, Carley, Cameron, Chloe, Steele, Bryce, Jenna, and Madison; one great-great grandchild, Elena; one sister, Charlotte Wells; and many other loving cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.

Winnie is preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas "Putt" Packard Jr., and seven siblings.

A Visitation will take place on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 1pm-3pm with a Funeral Service officiated by Pastor Chris Butler of North Naples Baptist Church at 3pm at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens (525 111th Ave. N. Naples, FL 34108).

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Avow Hospice.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
