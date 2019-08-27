|
|
Yewell G. Lawrence
Naples - Loving husband of Sandra (d. 2012) passed away peacefully in his home in Naples, FL on August 18, 2019 from complications stemming from a fall on June 19, 2019. He will be remembered by all for his keen intelligence, gentlemanly demeanor, and ready sense of humor. Born in Dexter, MO on March 5, 1932 to Yewell Lawrence and Pearl White Lawrence, Yewell grew up in Bloomfield, MO, moving to nearby Dexter as a young adult.
Yewell and his brother-in-law Lehman Godwin built Monarch Feed Mills in 1957, a livestock feed manufacturing business which manufactured their own brands of feed, Monarch Feed for livestock and Frontier Feed for horses. Yewell was president of Monarch Feed Mills until it was sold in 1981. Yewell also became president of the Bank of Bloomfield when he was 32, a position he held for nearly two decades. He served his community by helping to build the first hospital in Stoddard County, MO, and serving on many volunteer boards, including the Dexter Hospital Board and the Dexter School Board. Upon retirement, Yewell and Sandra looked for a warmer environment to spend their winters. They chose Naples for its weather and great golf courses, but they kept coming back because of the wonderful friends they made here. Yewell and Sandra played golf (and very well) for several years at Grey Oaks Country Club and Hole in the Wall Golf Club. When he was no longer able to play golf, Yewell continued to be everybody's favorite neighbor and restaurant patron.
At his core a humble and dutiful man, it was for his wife, children and grandchildren that Yewell worked so hard, served so readily, and lived so honorably. He is survived by his son Yewell (Bud) G. Lawrence, Jr. and spouse June Lawrence of Dexter, MO; daughters Karen E. Lawrence of Dexter, MO, and Kelly A. Lawrence of Fort Myers, FL; sister Geralene L. Harvey of Indianapolis, IN; brother-in-law Lehman Godwin spouse of sister Verna Dean, deceased; granddaughter Natalie Wolfe Adams and spouse Charles M. Adams of Dallas, TX; grandson Hunter Yewell Lawrence of Dexter, MO, step-granddaughter Bridgett L. Kielhofner and spouse Brandon of Kelso, MO.
A visitation service will be held at the Rainey-Mathis Funeral Home in Dexter, MO, on Friday, Aug. 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Condolences may be posted at www.raineymathisfuneralhomes.com. In Yewell's honor, please consider donating to Avow Hospice of Collier County.
Published in Naples Daily News on Aug. 27, 2019