Yvonne Borowska
Naples - Yvonne Borowska was born in Poland right before the outbreak of WW2, crossing Europe as a refugee with her parents and sister. Their journey eventually brought them to the United States in 1952, where the family settled in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
Yvonne became the first woman in her family to go to college, graduating from Douglass College, Rutgers University with a Bachelor of Arts in German in 1959. She earned a Master's in German Literature in 1961 at the University of Kansas and completed all but her dissertation for a Ph.D. She taught at Southeast Missouri State College, returning to New Jersey to teach at Rider College before joining the Bridgewater-Raritan School District. There she taught German language, literature, and culture to 6th through 12th graders for over two decades, and developed a foreign exchange program with a school in Germany. She supported potential wherever she saw it and was loved by her students and colleagues alike, inspiring others with her love of language. She earned accreditation as a translator, subsequently introducing works of East German writers to English speakers.
Yvonne was a voracious reader and lover of theater, art, history, music, and nature. After their move to Naples in 2000, she and her husband, Witold Mechlinski, were often to be found at Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, tracking its seasonal changes. Their travels took them to Alaska, France, Austria, Germany, and Poland, but when at home she thrived on discussions with Great Books groups and delighted in playing Scrabble and Bananagrams in both English and German.
She died peacefully at home on November 8, 2019 at 81. She is survived by her beloved partner and husband of 50 years; her sister, Ursula J. Frey of Sarasota, Florida; her daughter and son-in-law, Astrida and Stephen Schaeffer of North Berwick, Maine; and her grandchild Helena Schaeffer of Boston, Massachusetts.
Published in Naples Daily News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019