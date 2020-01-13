|
Yvonne Mary Semrad
Hartland - Yvonne Mary Semrad (nee Frank), formerly of Mequon, age 92, passed away on January 9, 2020 at Aurora Summit Hospital, in Oconomowoc, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 12, 1927, the daughter of William James Frank and Clara Margaret (nee Szwanka) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Edward "Eddie" Vincent Semrad.
Yvonne is survived by her four children: Tom (Kathleen) Semrad, Jeanne (Nick) Dikio, Margaret (Tim) Colombe and Mary (Rolf) Fredrick. Eleven grandchildren: John (Meredith) Semrad, Mark (Nicole) Semrad, Danny (Kristin) Semrad, Lauren (Tim) Gonsalves, Kristen (Jacob) Riggle, Chris and Andy (Colombe), Amy (Bob) Healy, Ryan, Kevin, and Karen (Fredrick). Five great-grandchildren: Cooper and Collin Gonsalves, James and Maureen Semrad, and Isabella Semrad. Yvonne is also survived by her brother Robert (Pat) Frank, sister Kathy Pitzer (nee Frank), and sister-in-laws, Mary Ann Schaefer (nee Semrad), Betty McDermott (nee Semrad) and Betty Semrad (nee Fina).
Yvonne graduated from Messmer High School in 1945. Following high school she worked as an accounting secretary for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee before marrying Eddie in May of 1949.
Yvonne was a very kind and caring wife, mother, grandma and great grandma. She loved sewing, knitting, cooking, baking, and gardening. Yvonne and Eddie were active members of Lumen Christi Church and school (formerly St. James) in Mequon for 55 years. She enjoyed many winters with Eddie in Palm Springs, CA and at their condo at Countryside Country Club in Naples, FL. For many years, they brought their children and grandchildren 'Up North' to Eagle River, Wisconsin for a very special week of family time together. She will truly be missed. She was the guiding light of the family.
Visitation will be held from 3:30PM until 6:00PM on Thursday, January 16th at Becker Ritter Funeral Home, 14075 West North Avenue, Brookfield, WI, with a prayer vigil at 6:00PM. An additional visitation will take place from 10:30AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30AM on Friday, January 17th at Lumen Christi Catholic Church in Mequon. Interment will follow immediately at the Lumen Christi Catholic Cemetery.
Special thanks to the Heritage Lake Country staff, Touching Hearts caregivers, and to the nursing staff at Aurora Summit Hospital. Donations may be made to Messmer High School in Milwaukee.
Published in Naples Daily News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020