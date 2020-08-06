Zamora Elizabeth Gallaway



Fort Myers - Zamora Elizabeth Gallaway, 99, of Fort Myers and formerly of Naples passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family in the home of her son Patrick in Fort Myers, FL. She was born in Cincinnati, OH on June 7, 1921 to Maurice and Nettie Britt. She is a US Navy veteran who served during WW II. She is survived by her children: Michael J. (Margaret) Gallaway, Patrick W. (Ramona) Gallaway and Kathleen Cardin; 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Zamora died a faithful witness of Jehovah and was preceded in death by her husband, Michael James Gallaway and her son, Daniel K. Gallaway. There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park (239) 334-4880.









