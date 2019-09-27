|
|
C. "Jeannie" (Griffin) Bartovics
of Pepperell, MA; 68
C. "Jeannie" (Griffin) Bartovics, 68, of Pepperell, MA, died Friday, September 20, 2019 at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, MA. She was the beloved wife of Albert F. Bartovics and mother of her son, Thomas G. Bartovics. She was surrounded by family at the time of her passing after a sudden illness.
Jeannie was born in South Kingstown, RI on June 23, 1951, the daughter of George R. and Dorothy W. Griffin, who predeceased her. Jeannie graduated from the Northfield School for Girls (now Northfield-Mount Hermon) in 1969. She then attended Wheaton College in Norton, MA and graduated cum laude in 1973 with a bachelor's degree in English literature. In 1980, she received a master's in library science from Simmons College in Boston, MA.
Jeannie was devoted to helping those around her in all facets of life. As a librarian, she not only administered collections, but she was also very involved with the public--especially children, for whom she organized story sessions and other engaging programs. Of these, Jeannie most famously collaborated with the children to create full-length theatrical productions with puppets, much to the delight of her young fans. She also worked as a caregiver for the elderly, staying up all night such that others could sleep soundly knowing that she was there. Above all of this, Jeannie was deeply invested in the community. During her tenure at the Townsend Historical Society, she performed administrative duties and tours of the historic Reed Homestead--but her passion and purpose went well beyond the institution's administrative necessities and extended into the identification, cataloguing, restoration and, most importantly, the presentation of the Society's collections to the Townsend community. Jeannie retired from the Townsend Historical Society in 2018, but continued to serve as a volunteer on its collections committee until her death. She and her husband Al were active members in the Townsend Community Couples Club for six years.
Jeannie was fairly private, but possessed a tremendous wit and a robust sense of humor, which she shared with her family and friends. She loved animals and, at any given time, had one or two or three cats, who were pets that she affectionately doted on, much to their (and to her) delight. She had a keen interest in many things, including her heritage. She researched and compiled a detailed, picture-rich genealogy of her paternal lineage and presented the fruits of her labor as cherished gifts to family members. Her investigations into this topic even revealed the name of the ship, on which one of her ancestors entered the United States from Ireland in the mid-nineteenth century. In her retirement, she continued to pursue her interest in local history with research into Nahum Hazard, about whom she presented a well-received paper on multiple occasions.
Jeannie had a unique, honest appreciation of the concerns, emotions, and spirit of everyone whose lives she touched.
Jeannie is survived by her husband Albert, son Thomas, sister-in-law Sheila Griffin of Easthampton, MA, nephew R. Morgan Griffin (and his wife and children) of Leeds, MA, Anne W. Griffin of Los Angeles, CA, brother G. William Griffin and his wife Anne M. Griffin of Medford, MA, and her remaining cat, Belle.
BARTOVICS - Visiting hours will be at the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, Concord, MA from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, September 27, 2019. Her private burial will be in Cambridge, MA at Mount Auburn Cemetery on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, Jeannie would prefer that donations be made to the Pat Brody Shelter for Cats, 479 Northfield Road, P. O. Box 142, Lunenburg, MA 01462 (https://catsontheweb.org/).
To share a remembrance in her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Nashoba Publishing on Sept. 27, 2019