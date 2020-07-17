Cape Corner Townsend Harbor, MACatherine Warner Proctor Boyes Wilson, aged 101, daughter of Galen Proctor and Melora (Warner) Proctor passed away March 27, 2020.Born September 18, 1918 and at her age was the proud holder of the Townsend Post Cane. She was at 200th, 225th, 250th, and 275th Townsend Anniversaries. She was born during the time of the Spanish flu and died during the time of the coronavirus, but they did not affect her.She graduated from Townsend High School and then Fitchburg Teacher College in 1955. As a teacher at Spaulding Memorial School, she taught the newly field of Special Education and was the first in Townsend to do so. During her life she was active in the 4H, the Grange holding offices at the local, Pomona and state levels, the DAR serving as Reagent twice, on town committees and projects and the Townsend Historical Society. For many, Catherine was the "go to person" for town history and family genealogies. Catherine left behind three children Jane Catherine Stonefield with husband Jack, Raymond Proctor Boyes Sr. with wife Joyce, and Carol Rebecca Wright; nine grandchildren, George Mack Wright, Cynthia Ann Wright, Matthew Jeremy Wright with his wife Shelley, John Galen Stonefield, James David Stonefield with his wife Lora, Jeremiah Ball Stonefield, Joshua Samuel Stonefield, Donita Nyman, Raymond Boyes Jr. and his wife Renee; eleven great-grandchildren, Sara Wright, Stephen Voutur, Marissa Stonefield, Jessica Tomassino with husband Greg, Jared Stonefield, Sheridan Stonefield, Julia Stonefield, Alex Boyes with wife Abby, Justin Boyes with wife Katee, Johanna Nyman, Samala Nyman and five great-great-grandchildren, Mason Boyes, Emma Boyes, Grayson Boyes Huston, Rexington Boyes and Ezekiel Boyes; four stepchildren, Eunice Tero, Cecile Franco, John Wilson, and Kathleen Kelly.She was predeceased by her two brothers, Robert Galen Proctor and David Manning Proctor, her husband of 23 years Ralph Wilson, her first husband Clarence Raymond Boyes and 6 other stepchildren.WilsonA Memorial Gathering will take place on Saturday July 25, 2020 at 2pm at theAnderson Funeral Home, 250 Main St., Townsend MA.Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Townsend HistoricalSociety, P.O. Box 95, Townsend, MA 01469