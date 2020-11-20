of Pepperell
Cecile Marie Banks, of Pepperell, passed away November 5, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Nashua. Hypoxia got the best of her after a long battle of five years. Cecile was born in Saint-Joseph-de-Sorel, Québec, Canada a daughter of the late Ignace Valois and Rachel Godin. She is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Terence Banks; daughters Stacey Nieman and her husband Pete; Lorie Blood and her husband Jason; and her son Patrick Banks and his wife Angie. Also survived by her grandchildren Rachel, Clayton, Riley and Alleah. Cecile was predeceased by her brother Jean Guy Valois.
Cecile enjoyed trips to Hampton Beach and the ocean. Above all she cherished time spent with family. She will be sorely missed.
BANKS – Cecile Marie, of Pepperell. November 5, 2020. Her family would like to extend thanks to the doctors and nurses at St. Joseph's Hospital of Nashua, Dartmouth Hitchcock, Nashoba Nursing Staff, Pepperell EMT's and the Pepperell Police Department. A memorial service will be planned at a later date when we are all able to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
