of Shirley; 70 SHIRLEY Charles B. Church, 70, of Shirley, died Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Emerson Hospital in Concord.
Charlie was born in Niagara Falls, NY, on November 5, 1948, a son of the late William and Helen (Bryan) Church and grew up in Delaware. He graduated from high school there and attended the University of Delaware.
He joined the U.S. Navy and served aboard submarines during the Vietnam War.
Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, Charlie settled in the Boston area, taking classes at Boston College and Northeastern University. He worked as a software engineer, privately contracting with the U.S. Government and several area Corporations.
Charlie was a longtime member and past commander of the Shirley Legion Post 183 and volunteered as the Shirley Veterans Services Chaplin. Charlie devoted his time to area Veterans making sure they would receive their overdue commendations. Charlie also had a passion for photography and for several years took photographs for the former Shirley Volunteer Newspaper.
He leaves his wife, Jean T. Baskin of Shirley, and a sister, Jane E. Church of Columbia, MO. Church Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, from 4 to 6 PM in the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., (Rte. 2A) Ayer. Full military honors will be rendered at the conclusion of the calling hours at 6 PM.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial contribution n Charlie's name to .
Published in Nashoba Publishing on May 3, 2019