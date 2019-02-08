|
Chester "Benji" Newton
10-11-1945 - 01-21-2019
Benji left us on January 21st of this year. He passed away peacefully of natural causes. There was no one like Ben; and he leaves scores of loving family and friends behind. He is preceeded by his wife of 15 years, Sharon Newton of New Smyrna Beach Florida, his brother Brock Newton of Lyons, Colorado, his nephew and family, Michael Newton of Jaffrey NH. He also leaves behind 3 step children and 5 grandchildren, Joshua, Sara,Amy, Layne, Mason Bernier, and Nicole Marin, all of Austin Texas. He also leaves behind Shane, Lindsey, Tristan and Colton Anderson, all from Albuquerque, NM. Lastly, but certainly not least, he leaves his "adopted loving son", Dan LaRose and his children, Gavin and Colton of Pepperell, MA.
Ben enjoyed his life to the fullest. His passions were motocross racing, flat track, cars, trucks, and anything that had speed. He was especially proud of sharing his life and hobbies with others and has led many of the children to loving what he loved. He loved to watch his grandson Gavin race and win! Benji knew everyone from coast to coast and loved traveling to Texas every April to camp with the kids at the Tracks of America, Arizona and New Mexico. He was a great grandfather,and the kids called him "Papa Benji". He taught Tristan how to ride a bike on the beach and to drive a riding lawn mower! The kids loved him, along with everyone else he knew.
There will be a wonderful celebration of his life, this spring on May 11th, 2019, at the VFW in Townsend MA from noon to 4pm. The Coast Guard will attend to pay their respects. We lovingly invite you all to join us to say, "good bye", and share our stories and memories...and there are many! There will be a reminder printed in the paper on May 3rd.
I would like to also personally and publically thank those of you who knew him for so many years and helped Ben and myself out in caring for him and making sure he was doing well. Those people are many; David and Annemarie Neimela, Jimmy Blanchard, Greg Shepherd, Debra Hall, and Dan La Rose, Dan-O, and his many kind friends who gladly brought his meals,visits and laughter to Benji. He was a special man, and will be dearly missed.
If anyone would like to contact Sharon, please call 386-314.7991.
Published in Nashoba Publishing from Feb. 8 to May 3, 2019