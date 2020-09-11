GrotonDavid C. Morton, beloved husband, father, and grandpa, passed away September 5th at home with his loving family by his side, after a three year battle with mesothelioma. He was the husband of 59 years of Barbara (Finan) Morton who survives him.David was born in Groton, MA on December 23, 1940. He was the youngest son of the late Walter Finemore Morton and Agnes (Dugay) Morton.A lifelong resident of Groton, he attended the local schools, graduating with the Groton High School Class of 1960, where he was Class President for three years. Following high school, he entered the journeyman apprentice program in the offset printing department at Murray Printing Co. in Westford, MA. He worked there for 13 years. He worked another 13 years at Hale-Moore Printing in Ayer, MA in printing management before starting his own company in 1985, M.T.C. Printing, of Fitchburg-Leominster that he owned and operated for thirty years until his retirement in 2015.Dave was an avid skier and took trips to European destinations including Switzerland, Austria, France, and Italy as well as Canada, often accompanied by his children and grandchildren. Vail, Teluride, and Park City, were his favorite out-West destinations. In New England, he could be found at Watchusett Mountain in MA, Sunday River in ME, and Cannon and Attitash Mountains in NH for family ski trips. He and his wife, Barbara, enjoyed spending January and February for over 20 years in Naples, Florida, as well as vacationing with family in the summer months in the White Mountains of NH and the coast of Maine. The Colony Hotel and Resort in Kennebunkport, ME was a favorite spot to visit for special occasions.David leaves his wife of 59 years, Barbara (Finan) Morton, three daughters and son-in-laws: Allison Morton Hurley, his advocate and best friend and her husband Terrance Hurley of Townsend, MA, Sharon Eaton and her husband Richard Eaton of Dublin, OH, and Susan Morton and her husband Joseph Madden of Groton, MA, six cherished grandchildren: Shannon and Molly Hurley of Fitchburg, MA, David Hurley of Townsend, MA, Joseph, Erin, and Anne Madden of Groton, MA, 6 favorite nephews,4 nieces, many cousins, and his brother-in-law, William H. Finan of Ayer, MA.In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by his siblings: Florence Martin and her husband James B. Martin, Sr., Walter Finemore Morton Jr., and Frederick Donald Morton.The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. J. Paul Marcoux of Dana Farber Cancer Institute and his caring team, especially, Pamela Calarese, N.P. who went on this journey with us as well as Cardiologist and PCP, Dr. Adam Cerel. They also wish to express their appreciation to Nashoba Nursing and Hospice Service for taking such good care of Dave in his final days.David's funeral service will be held on Friday, September 11, at 11AM in the Anderson Funeral Home 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 10, from 4 to 7 PM in the Funeral Home. Face coverings and social distancing guidelines will be practiced for all services.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in David's name to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Lowe Center for Thoracic Oncology, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA, 02215