|
|
David R. Donahue
Amesbury native; 72
David R. Donahue, Daideo to his family and friends, age 72, Amesbury native, died Friday evening, March 8, 2019 at his daughter's home in Townsend, in the comforting presence of his loving daughters.
Born in Amesbury, August 30, 1946, he was the son of the late Raymond A. and Helen A. (Rebis) Donahue and was a graduate of Immaculate Conception High School in Newburyport before going on to receive a Bachelor's Degree from Merrimack College in North Andover.
Dave was a self-made, successful businessman, running his own real estate appraisal business known as Donahue Appraisal Services. He also served the City of Amesbury on the Zoning Board of Appeals and the Liquor Commission. In his retirement he enjoyed working seasonally as a bridge operator on the Gillis Memorial Bridge in Newburyport.
Dave lived life to its fullest, with gusto, determination, understanding, and love. He was an avid cook who mastered the grill and enjoyed the fruits of his labor with a fine wine and a puff of his ever present pipe. He was passionate about art, the classics, and travel.
He was a dedicated and loving father, grandfather, and loyal friend to many, someone you could always count on to be there in time of need, someone who could bring a smile to your face with his witty sense of humor. He was a truly selfless and giving person who will be greatly missed.
He leaves behind a lifetime of wonderful memories to his two daughters, Deveka Scoglio and her husband Jim of Townsend, who cared for him during his recent diagnosis with cancer, and Tia Costello and her husband Joseph of Amesbury; his three grandchildren, of whom he was incredibly proud, Tyler Scoglio, Rosie Costello, and Ellie Costello, along with family and dear friends, especially Katie Keefe, Priscilla Arnott, and Dave Dalton.
He will have his last trip to Ireland where he will be eternally reunited with family members.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements are by Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Home, 2 Hillside Avenue, Amesbury.
Published in Nashoba Publishing on Mar. 15, 2019