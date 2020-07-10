Dennis A. Glowformerly of Pepperell and Westford, MANASHUA - Dennis A. Glow, 62, of Nashua, formerly of Pepperell and Westford, MA, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 after a brief illness.Dennis was born in Lowell, August 30, 1957, one of seven children born to Harold P. and Mary E. (Betsy) (Sheehan) Glow. He grew up in Pepperell and was a 1975 graduate of North Middlesex Regional High School. Dennis had worked at the INSCO Corporation in Groton, MA as a Supervisor and machinist, and Courier Corporation in Westford as a forklift operator.All who knew him know that Dennis was compassionate and had an enduring sense of humor. He regularly enjoyed provoking those around him to laughter.Dennis was extremely active in softball, hockey, football, and golf. He was a feared opponent on numerous ice hockey rinks and softball fields.Besides his mother, he leaves behind his wife of 15 years, Judy, his stepson, Colby Boulay of Lowell, and stepdaughter Haley Parker of Lowell. He was predeceased by his stepson Parker Swanson of Westford. He also leaves two grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers David and his wife Cheryl of Pepperell, Dean and his wife Norma of Brookline, NH, Dale and his wife Heidi of Pepperell, Duane and his wife Jayne of Ashburnham, and Dana and his wife Dawna of Tilton, NH. He also leaves behind his sister Diane Randall of Nashua.Due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions, the family is requesting that services be restricted to family members only.