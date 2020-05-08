of Pepperell; 94
PEPPERELL
Dorothy A. (Sherman) Brown Stewart, 94, of Pepperell, passed away peacefully at home with her daughter Joy by her side on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of 42 years to the late Lawrence James Stewart who died in 1997.
Dorothy was born in Fitchburg, November 23, 1925 the daughter of the late Robert Moody and Maud Violet (McLean) Sherman. She graduated from Fitchburg High School, class of 1943 and was also a member of Pine Manor Junior College, Wellesley, class of 1945.
She was a former member of Christ Episcopal Church in Fitchburg and the Fitchburg Woman's Club. She was also a Red Cross volunteer in Fitchburg and Ayer. After moving to Pepperell, she became a member of The Community Church of Pepperell in 1955 and The Pepperell Woman's Club for 25 years.
She was employed as a telephone operator at the New England Telephone Company, Fitchburg Gas and Electric Light Company and St. Regis Paper Company in Pepperell.
Dorothy leaves her daughter, Joy Sherman Stewart of Pepperell.
In addition to her husband, Lawrence, she was predeceased by Victor W. Brown, her first husband who passed 1954, her son, Lawrence "Lance" James Stewart, III of Pepperell in 1976 and her brother, Robert Moody Sherman, Jr. of Rhode Island.
Stewart
Memorial contributions may kindly be made to The Lance Stewart Fund, Boy Scout Troop 26, Pepperell, MA. c/o James F. McGowan III, Scoutmaster.
The Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, Townsend is assisting the family with arrangement which are pending at this time. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
Published in Nashoba Publishing on May 8, 2020.