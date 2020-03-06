|
|
formerly of Pepperell, MA
Frances R. Bartlett, 94, died February 26, 2020 at Southern NH Medical Center, Nashua, NH surrounded by her family.
She was born in Lexington, MA on January 10, 1926, a daughter of the late Patrick and Annie (Coyne) Walsh. She was a daughter of Ireland. Walsh sister to her five predeceased siblings and wife of the late Leo A. Bartlett.
Born in Lexington, Fran grew up in Groton, working on the family dairy farm. She graduated from Groton High School and worked as a secretary to the Commander at Fort Devens, MA during World War II, where she met Leo and eventually married and moved to Pepperell, MA. She raised a family of four while working for the Town Clerk, later Pepperell Springs, and Belmont Springs/Coca-Cola. She retired to Florida with Leo, but having worked hard her whole life, playing golf was not for her, so she went back to work. Fran and Leo came back to New England in 1999 to enjoy their time with their family.
Family members include four children; Katherine Deware of Amherst, NH, Maureen Frediani of Colorado Springs, CO, Ted Bartlett of Amherst, NH and Kathleen McNally of Westminster, MA. Lovingly known as Nannie Frannie by her six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Bartlett
There are no visiting hours. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 6th at 10:00am in Saint John Neumann Church, 708 Milford Road, Merrimack, NH. Burial will follow in Saint Joseph's Cemetery, Pepperell, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the , Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter, 480 Pleasant Street, Watertown, MA 02472. Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, NH. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com.
View the online memorial for Frances R. Bartlett
Published in Nashoba Publishing on Mar. 6, 2020