of Shirley, formerly of Groton
SHIRLEY
Gabrielle J. (Roux) Koronis Atwood, 86, of Shirley, formerly of Groton died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Genesis Westford House, Westford.
She was the wife of Andreas Koronis who died in 1977 and Newton Atwood who died in 1990. Gabrielle was born in Westford, March 18, 1933, a daughter of Lucien and Florida (Jalbert) Roux and resided many years in Groton before moving to Shirley nearly thirty years ago. She was a 1951 graduate of Groton High School and continued her education at Stevens Business College in Fitchburg. Gabrielle had worked in the office of the emergency department at Nashoba Hospital in Ayer. Many years ago she worked as a ballroom dance instructor at the Arthur Murray School of Dance in Lowell.
She leaves her daughter, Cecilia A. Koronis of Ayer. She was the sister of the late Sister Cecile Roux, of Seattle, WA.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 AM Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. Anthony's Church, 14 Phoenix Street, Shirley. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours. Memorial contribution may be made to Loaves & Fishes, 234 Barnum Road, Devens, MA 01434 or MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Ave, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Nashoba Publishing on Dec. 13, 2019