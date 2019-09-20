|
Gail A. (Parsons) Finan, 73, of Ayer, formerly of Leominster and Martha's Vineyard, died Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Rose Monahan Hospice House, Worcester. Mrs. Finan was born in Salem, January 4, 1946, a daughter of the late Ralph Parsons and Dorothy (Toomey) Spofford and resided on Martha's Vineyard and in Leominster before moving to Ayer thirty years ago. She was a 1963 graduate of Martha's Vineyard Regional High School and continued her education at Northern Essex Community College in Haverhill. Mrs. Finan had worked as an administrative assistant at Fidelity Investments in Boston before retiring in 2014. Prior to that she had worked at Digital Equipment Corporation, Compaq and Hewlett Packard. She was a talented painter specializing in acrylics and for fifteen years volunteered at the Pan Mass Challenge. She leaves her husband of 38 years, William H. Finan; a son and daughter in law, David R. and Kathleen Baker of Holyoke; her daughter, Julie Ann Baker of Nashua, NH; a brother, Steven Spofford of Marietta, GA; two sisters, June Ayres of Plastow, NH, Dorothy Henry of Butler, Missouri. She also leaves 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Paul Harrington Baker and her stepfather, Donald Spofford.
Funeral services will be held 11 AM Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd. (Rte 2A) Ayer. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com. Calling hours are 4-7 PM Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Pan Mass Challenge. www.pmc.org/wf0011.
