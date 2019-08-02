|
George A. Rice
of Chaplin, CT; 82
George passed away on July 13, 2019, at Backus Hospital following a long struggle with health issues, surrounded by his loving family. George was born August 9, 1936, in Pepperell, MA, to George A. and Lenore (Ford) Rice. He was also raised and nurtured through childhood by his step-mother Minnie (Weston) Rice.
George is an Army Veteran, who served during the Korean Conflict in the 1950s. He enjoyed marathon running, trap shooting, hunting, fishing, and being with his family. He was one of the founding fathers of the Mohegan Striders Running Club. On Friday, December 13, 1968, George married Patricia (Tracy) Rice with whom they had a son Erik. Together they created Tri-County Memorials in 1970 and developed many outstanding memorials in and around southern New England, finally retiring to Northern Maine in 1998, but recently relocating back to CT.
George was preceded in death by his parents and step mother, first wife Francis (Mozeika) Rice, as well as George's first daughter, Donna Lee Rice who passed away as an infant. He is survived by his wife Patricia and their son, Erik Rice and his wife Tina (Troiano) Rice; and their daughters, Megan Rice and Shelby Rice and their son Dylan Rice of Lebanon, CT; a daughter Randi Madigan of Nashua, NH; and a son Richard Madigan and his three daughters, Caitlin, Lauren and Erin, of Missouri; sister, Mildred (Rice) and her husband Donald Aldrich of Hudson, New Hampshire, their daughter Janet Aldrich, of Weare, New Hampshire; his brother, Richard Rice and his wife Joanne of Florence, Montana; and his brother Gerald Rice of Marshfield, MA.
Special thanks go to the aides, nurses, doctors and therapists from Hartford Health Care, all those who helped at Hospital for Special Care in Hartford, CT, and the nurses and doctors at Backus Hospital for their excellent care and understanding. We will always carry their memories in our hearts.
Please remember something special about George, and send those thoughts to the heavens above.
A private service will be held at a later date. Donations can be sent to the SE CT Hospice https://www.hospicesect.org/donate. Please sign the online guestbook at www.potterfuneralhome.com
Published in Nashoba Publishing on Aug. 2, 2019