1/1
George William Cooper Jr.
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Townsend; 63

George William Cooper, Jr. passed away unexpectedly on July 23 at his Townsend home at age 63. George was born August 20, 1956 in Roxbury to the late George W. and Rosalie (Cavelius) Cooper and grew up in Dorchester. He attended the former Don Bosco Technical High School in Boston where he developed an interest in electronics. After graduating he continued to develop his knowledge and skills during a more than four-decades long career in computer engineering activities with particular expertise in systems security. Working for Digital Equipment Corporation and Wang Laboratories, among other organizations, those skills led him to sites around the country and even to Europe, Africa and the Orient installing, testing and repairing systems specifically designed to process classified information. Beginning in his teen years, George developed a life-long devotion to the Drum Corps movement. He started playing the clarinet with St. Peter's Parish band in grammar school and then in his high school years he moved on to brass instruments with the Boston Crusaders. After "aging out" at 22, he continued to volunteer his time and talent to the Crusaders regularly serving as an equipment vehicle driver for many of the corps' national trips. George is survived by a brother, Peter and his wife Patricia of Needham; by a sister, Lee Butler of Somersworth, NH; by nephews Michael Butler, Mark Butler and Jonathan Cooper and niece Jennifer Marr; as well as by two grand nephews and three grand nieces.

Funeral services will be private. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Boston Crusaders Drum & Bugle Corps, 47 Fairmont Avenue, Hyde Park MA 02136. Expressions of condolences to the family may be made at www.gormleyfuneral.com.



View the online memorial for George William Cooper, Jr.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Nashoba Publishing on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William J. Gormley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
August 5, 2020
i havn't seen George since our last Corps reunion. He was a real good guy and a great Boston Crusader brother. It was't easy to become a member of our corps back then but George fit right in. He was one of the Dorchester Boys and was proud to be in the C.B.Section of the horn line. Rest in peace George and remember "WE DON'T GAVA"

sebastian Gazzara
Friend
August 4, 2020
I was lucky enough to work with George and got a chance to see what a great man he was. I will miss him. You're in better place now. Rest in peace, my friend.
Kouma Sinn
Friend
August 4, 2020
George Cooper was a caring, intelligent and honest person who would always say what he thought was right. He had a curious mind and was always keen to learn and try new ways of doing things. He was good at expressing his ideas and always knew what he was doing. I knew him for a long time and was my coworker and friend. I would admit that i learned a lot about environmental testing basics from him. He liked to talk about anything and everything technical, history, world cultures and i was amazed with his vast interest and knowledge. He was a great kind and honest soul and will be missed!
Minal Shah
Friend
August 3, 2020
George was a modern day renaissance man. He knew a little bit of everything and a lot of some things, and you could always count on him having an informed opinion about anything he was willing to discuss. I enjoyed working and more importantly speaking with him over the last many years. George was a thinker, and we need more people like him. He will be missed.
Nicholas Abbondante
Friend
August 3, 2020
George was a long time friend and co-worker. He always took the initiative to stay in touch. He was a fierce supporter of his beloved Crusaders and a loyal friend. I will miss your phone calls, George.
Kevin Squires
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved