George Cooper was a caring, intelligent and honest person who would always say what he thought was right. He had a curious mind and was always keen to learn and try new ways of doing things. He was good at expressing his ideas and always knew what he was doing. I knew him for a long time and was my coworker and friend. I would admit that i learned a lot about environmental testing basics from him. He liked to talk about anything and everything technical, history, world cultures and i was amazed with his vast interest and knowledge. He was a great kind and honest soul and will be missed!

Minal Shah

Friend