Watson Colonial Funeral Home
24 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0282
Gloria Jean Pendrake Obituary
Gloria Jean Pendrake, 74

Gloria Jean Pendrake, 74, formerly of Norwood died on September 14, 2019. She is survived by her children; Ann Marie Ragosta of Milford, Kristin Monty of Villa Rica, Georgia and Paul Cootellesso of Yellow Springs, Ohio. Gloria was a former secretary to the Middlesex County District Attorney's office for many years. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. To leave a condolence and view the entire obituary go to [email protected]
Published in Nashoba Publishing on Sept. 27, 2019
