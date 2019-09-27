|
|
Gloria Jean Pendrake, 74
Gloria Jean Pendrake, 74, formerly of Norwood died on September 14, 2019. She is survived by her children; Ann Marie Ragosta of Milford, Kristin Monty of Villa Rica, Georgia and Paul Cootellesso of Yellow Springs, Ohio. Gloria was a former secretary to the Middlesex County District Attorney's office for many years. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. To leave a condolence and view the entire obituary go to [email protected]
Published in Nashoba Publishing on Sept. 27, 2019