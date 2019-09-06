|
Hugh John Williams
Wednesday, May 8th, 2019, Hugh John Williams, loving husband and stepfather, passed away just prior to his 84th birthday, in Clearwater, Florida.
Hugh, son of Harry and Ula Williams, was born on June 15, 1935 in Ypsilanti, MI. His family moved to Mason, NH and later to West Townsend, MA. Hugh graduated from Townsend High School and later attended Barrington College in Barrington, RI. He worked as a carpenter with his father and later as a corrugated container designer at Bates Corrugated Box Corp (West Townsend, MA) and Mills Industry (Laconia, NH). He was active in the First Baptist Church of West Townsend and helped form the boys brigade program as well as maintaining the facility. Hugh's work in photography was featured in local papers and his work as a designer won him a national award in 1990.
In 1970 he married Elizabeth (Betty) Eaton (nee Eastman) and became part of the family with her four sons, Donald, Dennis, David and Daniel. Hugh and Betty were married for almost 50 years.
Williams lived a life of inquiry and exploration. He loved music - from classical and opera to Broadway and folk. He had many phrases and sayings that he often repeated ("Don't look at me in that tone of voice!" and "You can go teach pink elephants to smoke condensed milk." for some examples. If asked how he was doing he would usually respond "Oh, I'm just as ugly as ever."). He demonstrated an acute marriage of engineering and artistry in his home restorations and the many masterpieces of wood-turning that melded into a hobby in his later years.
Hugh is survived by his wife Betty and his four stepsons (and their 17 children and 15 grandchildren).
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 3:00 pm at United Church of Acworth, New Hampshire.
Published in Nashoba Publishing on Sept. 6, 2019