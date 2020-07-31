of Townsend; 84TOWNSENDJames E. Capen, 84, of Townsend, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Apple Valley Center, Ayer.Mr. Capen was born in Harrisburg, PA, December 6, 1935, a son of Rev. Gordon C. and Olive D. (Damon) Capen and resided much of his life in Townsend.During the Korean Conflict he served his country in the United States Army and was awarded the Purple Heart Medal.He was a graduate of Lowell High School and attended Boston University. He was a Life Member of the Townsend Rod & Gun Club and had attended the Townsend Methodist Church.For twenty years he worked at Label Art Company in Wilton, NH, retiring in 1995. He had previously worked at Murray Printing Company in Westford.He is predeceased by a sister, Cynthia A. Capen of Lowell and in 1997 was predeceased by his brother, David C. Capen of Janesville, Wisconsin.CapenA funeral service was held at 1PM on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main St., Townsend. Burial was at the Hillside cemetery.The T.J. Anderson & Son Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, Townsend is assisting the family with arrangements.