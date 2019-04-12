Home

T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
(978) 772-2355
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Harvard Road
Ayer, MA
Jane O. (Pillman) Hallet


Jane O. (Pillman) Hallet Obituary
of Shirley; 78 SHIRLEY Jane O. (Pillman) Hallet, 78, of Shirley, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Nashoba Valley Medical Center, Ayer.

She leaves her husband of 59 years, Robert W. Hallet; a son, Chip Hallet of Sterling; her daughter, Dale Spadafore of Sterling; four grandchildren, Brittany Hallet, Steven Hallet, Giavanna Spadafore and Kiara Spadafore.

Mrs. Hallet was born in Ayer, June 13, 1940, the daughter of Richard O. and Rose C. (Riley) Pillman and resided much of her life in Shirley.

She worked several years in the office at the Lura A. White School in Shirley, retiring in 1979. Previously, she had worked at New England Business Service in Townsend and as an operator at New England Telephone.

Mrs. Hallet was very active in the area's 4H Program and, for thirty years, was instrumental in the success of the Blat & Bleat 4H Sheep Club. She enjoyed gardening, painting, antiquing and spending time with her dog, Carley. Hallet Gravesides services will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11 AM in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Harvard Road, Ayer. Followed immediately by a reception at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 7 Faulkner St., Ayer.

There are no calling hours.

The Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer is assisting the family with arrangements.



Published in Nashoba Publishing on Apr. 12, 2019
