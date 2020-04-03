|
NEW SALEM, MA
Joan Louise (Pickard) McCorquodale, (84) of New Salem, MA passed away peacefully March 28, 2020 with her family by her side.
She was born to the late Hobart Pickard, Sr. and Emma (Philbrick) Pickard, on May 26, 1935 in Littleton, MA.
She graduated from Pepperell High School in 1953.
Joan and her former spouse, the late Charles A. McCorquodale, were married in 1956.
Joan was a member of the Central Congregational Church of New Salem, MA.
She is survived by her children, Jeffrey McCorquodale of Phillipston, MA; Sharen Roberts (Colin) of Penygroes, UK; Karen Baldyga (Wayne) of Great Bend, KS; Debra Parker (Ray) of Winchendon, MA; Sandra Freeman (Tim) of Fitchburg, MA; Rhonda Whitman (Kevin) of New Salem, MA; daughter-in-law, Pamela Gray of Royalston; brothers, John Pickard, Sr. (Dixie) of Pepperell, MA; Hobart Pickard, Jr. (Cynthia) of Paxton, MA; sister-in-law, Karen Pickard of Fonda, NY; many nieces, nephews and cousins; her Aunt Elizabeth (Philbrick) Parisi of FL; her friends Patricia Wallace and Bill Pavo; and 22 grandchildren and great 28 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, William Pickard and Fred Pickard, Sr.; and her son, Michael McCorquodale.
Given the current Covid-19 social precautions, the family has decided to postpone a memorial at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Congregational Church, P.O. Box 55, New Salem, MA 01355-0055.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
