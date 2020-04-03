|
|
of Pepperell formerly of Cambridge
Joan (Lannan) Paden passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020 at the age of 88. Joan was born in Boston on June 24, 1931 and welcomed into her family by her father James Paul Lannan, mother Mary Josephine (Kates) and four-year-old sister, Evelyn.
Joan is survived by her eldest son Curt Paden and his wife Elizabeth Paden, and their daughter Olivia Ruth Paden of Cambridge, MA., as well as her second son Greg Paden of Pepperell, MA. and his fiancée Thelma Leblanc and her son Adrian of Lowell. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families.
Joan's lifelong love of the ocean came during her early years growing up in Scituate. Joan and her parents moved to Cambridge while Joan was in her mid-teens. It was here in the late 1940's that she met her beloved husband, Hubert Neil Paden, Jr. recently discharged from the United States Marine Corp. Joan and Neil were married February 17, 1950 and made their home in Cambridge. They jointly owned and ran Joan's Pet Shop in the late 1950's near where the Prudential Center is today.
For many years Joan worked part time for Brigham's Ice Cream in various Cambridge and Boston locations managing their candy departments. Joan retired from Fort Devens as an office administrator for the Commissary at Fort Devens in 1996, but wanted to continue to contribute to her community. She joined the Pepperell Senior Center and was an active member. She enjoyed the art and exercise classes, bowling and various trips. She volunteered to prep meals for many holiday events, delivered Meal on Wheels and was the friendly face and voice at the front desk a couple of days of the week.
Joan will always be remembered for her caring and thoughtful acts and her warmth and humor. Her unquestionable love and devotion to her family was at the core of her life. She was always filled with optimism and she found the beauty in each day, and instilled that in her family. Joan was an avid cook and baker and made all special occasions and holidays even more so with her beautiful and delicious presentations. She was also an accomplished seamstress, enjoyed gardening, and her sense of adventure lead to her enjoying many road trips around New England.
PADEN
Joan (Lannan), of Pepperell formerly of Cambridge. March 10, 2020. In accordance with her wishes, there will be a private ceremony for the immediate family only. Both her ashes and her husbands will be scattered at sea, returning them both to a place that meant so much to them. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that any donations be made to Joan's favorite charity, The Home for Little Wanderers, at www.thehome.org. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com for online guestbook.
View the online memorial for Joan Paden
Published in Nashoba Publishing on Apr. 3, 2020