Joseph A. Croteau
of Pittsburg, NH
formerly of Shirley and West Groton, MA
Joseph A. Croteau age 81 of Pittsburg, NH peacefully passed at his daughter's home in Mount Holly, NC on October 20, 2019.
Joseph was born in Winchendon, MA on January 16, 1938 to Joseph Alfred Croteau Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Tilton.
He spent most of his life in Shirley and West Groton, MA., before moving to his favorite place in the world, Pittsburg NH. This is where he loved just sitting on his front porch overlooking Lake Francis and watching for wildlife.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jane (Cleary) Croteau, three daughters', Michele Sharkey and husband, James Sharkey of Chelmsford, MA, Suzanne Cooper and Andrew Maikos of Kissimmee, FL, Mary Knippschild and wife Nadin Knippschild of Mount Holly, NC, six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents, a brother Howard E. Croteau and a grandson Justin D. LaVenture.
The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Nashoba Publishing on Oct. 25, 2019