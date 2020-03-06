Home

Anctil-Rochette & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
21 Kinsley Street
Nashua, NH 03060-3844
(603) 883-3041
Joseph R. Ampolo

Joseph R. Ampolo Obituary
Joseph R. Ampolo
of Pepperell, MA

PEPPERELL - Joseph R. Ampolo, 68, of Pepperell, MA died February 19, 2020 at Steward Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer, MA.

Joseph was born in Chelsea, MA on February 15, 1952 a son of the late Albert L. and Marguerite E. (Melhose) Amoplo.

Prior to his retirement, Joseph had been employed as an engineer in New Orleans, LA. Following his retirement, he moved to Pepperell, MA where he cared for his aunt, Nora Ampolo, prior to her passing in 2018.

Joseph is survived by a sister; Joanna Hyatt and her husband Peter of Chester, NH, three nephews; Todd Wader, Jacob Hyatt and Eric Hyatt as well as many cousins.

AMPOLO - Funeral Services were held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in St. Philip Greek Orthodox Church, 500 West Hollis St., Nashua at 10:00 AM. Burial followed in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett, MA. To leave a condolence or for more information, please go to www.anctil-rochette.com. Services and arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Rochette Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 21 Kinsley St., Nashua.
Published in Nashoba Publishing on Mar. 6, 2020
