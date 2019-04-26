|
|
loving mother, grandmother
and great-grandmother AYER June B. (Tims) Russell, 96, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, formerly of Ayer, died Thursday, April 18, 2016 at her home in Lunenburg.
Mrs. Russell was born in Ogdensburg, NY, one of four children born to Robert E. and Stella (Pilon) Tims and resided many years in Ayer before moving to Devens and more recently Lunenburg.
Mrs. Russell worked and retired from the J.P. Sullivan & Company in Ayer. During the WW II era she worked as a "Rosie the Riveter" in the construction of vehicles used in the war effort. At one time she took the "Powder Puff Mechanic" class where she learned many things about her car including how to change the oil. She was an accomplished knitter and enjoyed reading, debating current events and spending time with her children, grandchildren and pets. She leaves two sons and daughters-in- law, Stanley D. and Kathy Russell of South Carolina, James R. and Kathy Russell of Townsend; a daughter, Jean E. Russell with whom she resided in Lunenburg; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She was the former wife of the late Douglas S. Russell of Lunenburg and the sister of the late Hugh Tims of Marshfield, Shirley Homewood of Braintree and Rita O'Reilly of South Carolina. She will be dearly missed by family and friends. Russell Funeral services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the .
The Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main St., Townsend Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Please see www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an on line condolence.
View the online memorial for June B. (Tims) Russell
Published in Nashoba Publishing on Apr. 26, 2019