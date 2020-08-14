Ken was kind, humble, thoughtful, unselfish and willing to stay in the background always giving credit to the athletes. We covered countless games together, did pre-season interviews and often shared notes, game results, etc. As a mentor, he guided me through meetings with coaches after a difficult loss. “You have to report it whether it was a good win or a tough loss,” he reminded me. Despite working for different newspapers, Ken and I formed a unique bond.

Robert Mingolelli

Friend